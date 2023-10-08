And publish aThe military wing of Hamas has a video clip, showing scenes of its militants controlling it On the “Ra’im” military base, then they returned to the Gaza Strip.

The “Ra’im” base is the headquarters of the Gaza Division of the Israeli army, and Hamas said that its fighters “carried out the tasks assigned to them.”

The video documents exchanges of fire and deaths on the Israeli side, then the Palestinian gunmen were seen returning.

The Israeli army said at 10 a.m. on Saturday that Palestinian militants had penetrated at least three military facilities on the border: the Erez border crossing, the Zikim base, and the Gaza Division headquarters in Re’im.

The control of “Ra’im” came as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which was carried out by Hamas since Saturday morning, and included the firing of rockets and the infiltration of armed men into Israeli territory.

What happened Saturday morning?

Hamas fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.

The Israeli army announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, and ordered residents along the border area to remain in their homes.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved a large-scale call-up of reserve soldiers according to the needs of the Israeli army.

The minister declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.

Israeli Channel 12 said that the attack resulted in hundreds of people being injured, at least 40 of whom were in serious condition.

Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee: Hamas fired about 2,200 shells and missiles towards Israel, in addition to infiltration operations into some areas and towns.

The Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation called “Iron Swords” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

What are the latest developments on Sunday?