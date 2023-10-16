The movement said that the missiles targeted Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba and Netivot, all the way to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Hamas continues to fire rocket salvoes from time to time at Israeli cities and towns. Our correspondent reported, on Monday afternoon, that a “heavy missile salvo” had been fired at most of the towns surrounding Gaza.

Regarding pumping water to Gaza, the spokesman for the movement’s Interior Ministry stated that Israel has not resumed this process.

He added: “Citizens are forced to drink unsafe water, and this portends a serious health crisis that threatens the lives of citizens.”

In the latest death toll, the Gaza Ministry of Health said that at least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 injured since October 7. One thousand people are still missing and are believed to be under the rubble.

As for Israel, it says that about 1,300 people were killed in the sudden Hamas attack.

Diplomatic efforts are currently underway to try to open the Rafah crossing, with foreign aid arriving on the Egyptian side.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that the Israeli government has not yet taken a position that allows the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.