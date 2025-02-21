Hamas announces the delivery of the true remains of the Hostén Shiri Biba

The Israeli army says to be studying the information about the alleged delivery to the Red Cross in Gaza of the body of the Shiri Bibas hostage, which should have arrived in Israel on Thursday, although the remains received from Hamas then did not correspond to it.

“Army representatives are in contact with the family,” said a military statement tonight local time.

Different media collected, citing the Catarí chain Al Jazeera, which Hamas delivered this Friday the remains of the hostage of Argentine and Peruvian descent, after the Forensic Institute determined last night that the body received did not belong to Shiri or any other hostage.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz affirms, citing an Israeli officer, that the Red Cross was on the way to a meeting point in Gaza to receive from Hamas a body that would correspond to that of Shiri Bibas.

Some media report that the international organism already picked up the body, while others, such as channel 12 of television or Haaretz itself, point out that ambulances were heading to the place.

Hamas has assured that the remains of Shiri Bibas, whose body should have been delivered to Israel on Thursday, could be mixed with those of another victim of an Israeli air attack in Gaza for which he died, justifying that the Israeli forensic institute could not have not been able to Identify your body.

“We point out the possibility of an error or overlap in the bodies, which may be due to the fact that the occupation (Israeli) attacked and bombarded the place where the family was with other Palestinians,” said a statement from Hamas.

Israel, meanwhile, denounced this Friday that Shiri’s children did not die in a bombing, but because Gaza’s militiamen killed them “with their own hands” and not shooting them.

Hamas recognizes “the possibility of an error” in the delivery of the remains of one of the Israeli hostages

The bodies of their children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were 4 years old and nine 9 when they were captured on October 7, 2023, were delivered on Thursday.