The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas movement, wrote on its Telegram account that it bombed Tel Aviv with a missile salvo “in response to the massacres against civilians.”

Sirens were heard sounding in Tel Aviv and large areas in central Israel, moments after the Qassam announcement.

Reuters reported, citing the Israeli army, that sirens sounded to warn of the possibility of missiles landing in areas in central Israel.

This is the first time that sirens have sounded in these areas since the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas after a week-long truce.

There have been no reports so far of damage or casualties.

There were reports of Iron Dome intercepting missiles over Tel Aviv launched from the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas resumed fighting on Friday morning, after a week-long truce.

The two parties exchanged accusations regarding the party responsible for violating the truce, while the Egyptian and Qatari mediators stated that they were seeking to renew the truce.

Which released detainees and prisoners from both sides and allowed hundreds of trucks of aid to enter Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the Israeli bombing claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinians in the first hours of the resumption of fighting.

The Palestinian factions responded by launching batches of rocket salvoes at Israeli areas adjacent to the Gaza border, before expanding the scope of the bombing.

to more distant regions over time.

In addition, the two sides resumed fighting inside the Gaza Strip.