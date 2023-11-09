Hamas said in a statement that the delegation includes the head of the movement’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, the movement’s head abroad, Khaled Meshaal, and a member of the movement’s political bureau, Khalil al-Hayya.

She indicated that he met with the head of the Egyptian Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, and they discussed the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

High-ranking Egyptian sources revealed to a Sky News Arabia correspondent in Cairo on Wednesday that Egypt informed the United States of America of its rejection of Israel’s administration of the Gaza Strip and its offer to administer the Strip.

The sources reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s meeting with CIA Director William Burns on Tuesday morning witnessed an in-depth discussion regarding developments in the events in the Gaza Strip, and that the president affirmed Egypt’s rejection of the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip in any form or under any name.

Egypt also confirmed its rejection of the offer to administer the Gaza Strip, and also rejected the presence of NATO or foreign forces inside the Strip in any form or under any name.