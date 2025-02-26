The Islamist group Hamás has announced an agreement for Israel to free the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners that it should have released last Saturday, something that will be “simultaneously” with the next installment of Israeli hostages bodiesscheduled in principle this Thursday.

In a statement published in his channels in midnight on Tuesday, Hamás announces the agreement after explaining that a delegation of the group, headed by Khalil Al Hayya visited Cairo, where he met with Egyptian officials with whom he discussed “the application of the high the fire, the exchange of prisoners and the perspectives of the second phase of the negotiations. “

“The delegation of the Movement Directorate stressed its clear position on the need for a full and precise commitment to all its provisions and stages,” Hamas explained about these conversations.

Thus, an agreement was reached, says the note, to “solve the problem of delaying the liberation of the Palestinian prisoners who should have been released in the last stage”, referring to the 620 that should have left Israeli prisons Last Saturday, after the release by Hamas of six Israeli hostages of Gaza and the delivery of the bodies of four more.

According to the statement, the Palestinian prisoners will be “simultaneously released with the bodies of the Israeli prisoners who agreed to deliver during the first stage” of the truce, which ends next weekend and before whose purpose Hamas must still deliver four more bodiessomething initially planned for this Thursday.

To them, says Hamas, we will have to add “the corresponding Palestinian women and children.”

It was planned that after the release of the six Israeli hostages and the delivery of the four dead, last Saturday Israel released 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, 445 of them arrested in Gaza after Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

However, in the early hours of Sunday the Israeli prime minister, Benjamín Netanyahu, announced that the release of Palestinian prisoners was delayed until “the release of the next hostages is guaranteed, and without degrading ceremonies.”

Israel criticizes that Hamas forces the Israelis, after 16 months of captivity, to climb to a stand, where they usually greet the Gazatí public and They must give a speech. Also that the delivery of the four bodies last Thursday, including the children of the Bibas family, was broadcast live and their coffins rise to a platform.

This occurs in a context of Delay in negotiations of the second phase of the high fire agreement between the mediators – Catar, Egypt and the United States – with Hamas and Israel, in view of the fact that next Saturday, March 1, according to the text of the truce agreement, concludes the first phase after the last exchange of Hostages (this time the bodies of four of them) by Palestinian prisoners.