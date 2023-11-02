The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip announced Thursday that at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli bombing near a UN school in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

“We recovered the bodies of 27 martyrs and there are many wounded,” declared the spokesman for the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territory, Ashraf al Qidreh.

AFPTV images show numerous bloody bodies in front of the school, where many people displaced by the war had been staying.

“Children under ten years old were torn to pieces!” a woman shouts in the schoolyard, while others, crying, try to console her.

At the moment the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), which administers that establishment, has not issued any statement.

The Jabaliya refugee camp, the largest in Gaza, was bombed on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Hamas, in power in Gaza, those attacks killed 195 people, a toll that could not be verified.

In the Bureij refugee camp, 15 km south of Jabaliya, another bombing killed at least 15 people, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

The war began on October 7 after the raid by Hamas commandos that, according to Israel, killed more than 1,400 people in the south of the country, mostly civilians.and they kidnapped nearly 240 and took them hostage to Gaza.

In retaliation, Israel unleashed a campaign of incessant bombing, reinforced by ground raids since last Friday, which Hamas says left more than 9,000 dead, including more than 3,700 children.

AFP