The radical Palestinian movement Hamas released all the women and children who were its hostages. This was announced on December 2 by the deputy head of the group’s Politburo, Saleh al-Arouri.

“Israel insists that a number of women and children continue to be held hostage by us, but we have stated that they are not. We exchanged the women and children we had. If there are any cases, we don’t know about them or we couldn’t get to them,” he told the TV channel Al Jazeera.

Al-Arouri said that only Israeli soldiers and men who served in the army remained captive by Hamas. According to him, the movement will agree to release them only if the aggression against the Gaza Strip stops.

The agreement on a temporary ceasefire between the two sides came into force on the morning of November 24. In response to the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel promised to release 150 Palestinian prisoners. Later, on November 27, the truce in the enclave was extended for another two days. On November 30, the process was continued.

At the time of the truce, on November 29, the Israeli leadership stated that 161 hostages, including 126 men and 35 women, were still being held in the Gaza Strip. Among them were 146 Israelis and 15 foreigners.

On December 1 at 7:00 (8:00 Moscow time) the truce between Israel and the Hamas movement expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The IDF said on this day that Hamas had violated the truce and opened fire on Israeli territory. In this regard, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.