The armed Islamic movement Hamas announced on Wednesday the death of several of his commanders to cause of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Among the dead are Bassem Issa, head of its military branch in Gaza City, the main city of the enclave, and “numerous” senior military officials, Hamas said in its statement.

The clashes between Palestinian armed groups, which launched more than a thousand rockets towards Israeli territory, and Israel, which is intensively bombing the Gaza Strip, left 58 dead and made fear this Wednesday a “war on a large scale“.

Israel woke up on Wednesday to considerable damage that They haven’t seen each other since the 2014 Gaza war, with wrecked houses and cars.

So far the clashes have left at least 58 dead on both sides, 53 in Gaza, including 14 children, and five in Israel. There were also three deaths in the West Bank in separate incidents with the military.

The violence stems from the weekend riots at the Esplanade of the Mosques, Islam’s third holiest site, in East Jerusalem, annexed by Israel in 1967.

News in development