The political leader of the radical Hamas movement abroad, Khaled Mashal, announced the group’s readiness for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This was reported on May 15 by the newspaper The Times of Israel…

According to the newspaper, at the moment Israel has not responded to the proposal of Hamas.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that a delegation of Egyptian mediators left Tel Aviv without convincing the Israelis to cease fire on the Palestinian territories. It is noted that Israel did not even agree to the proposal for a temporary ceasefire as the first stage in achieving a permanent ceasefire.

On May 14, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to stop shelling, as too many civilians have died. According to him, this can only exacerbate radicalization and extremist activities in the region.

In connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, the UN Security Council convened an urgent meeting, it is scheduled for Sunday, May 16. According to preliminary data, the meeting will be held in an open format. The meeting will start at 10:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, followed by protests and riots.