Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades fire rockets at the Israeli city of Ashkelon

Representatives of the military wing of the Palestinian radical group Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigade, announced another launch of missiles at Israel. This time the city of Ashkelon was under attack, reports RIA News with reference to the organization’s statement.

Ashkelon was not the first Israeli city to be hit by Hamas rockets. The day before, the large settlements of Sderot and Beersheba were subjected to massive attacks.

Then Izz ad-Din al-Qassam explained the missile attacks on the territory of the Middle Eastern state as shelling of Palestinian civilians by Israeli army soldiers. Hamas brigade officials said a “volley of rockets” hit Ashkelon.

Earlier, the Times of Israel newspaper, citing the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, reported that negotiations between the Middle Eastern country and the Hamas group on resuming a truce in the Gaza Strip had reached a dead end. Against this background, representatives of the Israeli delegation received an order to return from Qatar, where discussions of the issue took place.