The terrorist group Hamas asked the UN Security Council to comply with an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan (the Muslim holy month, which begins on March 10 and ends on April 9), which was approved this Monday (25) at the collegiate.

“Hamas asks the Security Council to put pressure on the occupation [como os terroristas chamam Israel] to comply with the ceasefire and stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people,” the group announced in a statement on Telegram.

Hamas defended “the need” for this ceasefire to be permanent and lead to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, as well as the return of hundreds of thousands of people displaced from the north of the Palestinian territory, who are concentrated in the region of southern city of Rafah.

“We affirm our willingness to immediately engage in a prisoner exchange process [como o Hamas se refere aos 134 reféns de

Israel que ainda mantém]which leads to the release of people held by both sides,” the statement added.

The resolution approved today also emphasizes “the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and strengthen the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip” and calls on Israel (not naming the country) to “remove all barriers to this humanitarian assistance ”.

In this sense, Hamas also requested the entry of heavy equipment to remove rubble, in order to bury the approximately 8 thousand bodies that, according to the terrorist group, are still under the ruins in the Gaza Strip.

In a very similar statement, the Palestinian National Authority (ANP), which governs part of the West Bank, also praised the UN resolution, but demanded its immediate implementation and recalled that the call must be for a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.

“We highlight the importance of intensifying international efforts, including by the Security Council, to reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire that extends beyond the holy month of Ramadan, guarantees the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and reduce disasters and hunger”, wrote the ANP in the statement.

“The resolution is a step in the right direction to completely and sustainably stop the aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, the entry of aid and the return of the displaced,” he added.

This Monday, after months in which the United States, Russia and China vetoed in the Security Council proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is carrying out an offensive in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in October, the collegiate approved by unanimously a proposal from ten non-permanent members (Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland) for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave during Ramadan.

The Americans, who, as permanent members of the council (as well as France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia), could have vetoed the resolution, this time abstained.

In response, Israel canceled the visit of two officials to Washington and released a statement in which it stated that the American stance “gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to achieve a ceasefire without releasing our hostages”, since the resolution does not condition the cessation of hostilities on their release, despite making a request to that effect.

Israeli officials also said there would only be a ceasefire with the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas. (With EFE Agency)