Qatar, steps forward by Hamas and Israel towards the truce

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari announced that Doha received “an initial positive response” from Hamas on the draft agreement drawn up at the Paris summit, adding that “Israel also accepted the ceasefire proposal” . The official stressed, however, that the agreement has not yet been fully finalized and that “some details are still being worked on.” “The two sides have agreed on the substance that could lead to the next humanitarian pause and we hope that the issue will be resolved within a few weeks,” concluded al-Ansari according to Ynet reports.

Biden imposes sanctions against 4 settlers in West Bank

Joe Biden has imposed financial sanctions and visa bans on four Israeli settlers in the West Bank who attacked Palestinians. According to the executive order signed by the president, settlers were involved in acts of violence, as well as threats and attempts to destroy or seize Palestinian property. The measure lays the groundwork for actions against attacks and “acts of terrorism” in the West Bank.

Biden, 'settler violence is intolerable'

Israeli settler violence in the West Bank has reached “intolerable levels.” US President Joe Biden said this when announcing sanctions against four of them.

“The situation in the West Bank, with particularly high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and destruction of property, has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, of Israel and the entire Middle East”, underlined the American president in his executive order.

Netanyahu to Biden, 'no reason to sanction settlers'

''There is no reason to take extraordinary measures. The absolute majority of residents in Judea-Samaria (West Bank) are law-abiding citizens''. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this when responding to American President Joe Biden's decision to sanction four settlers. ''These days – he added – the residents of Judea-Samaria are engaged in the defense of Israel both in conscript units and among reservists. Israel – he concluded – works against those who break the law, everywhere''.