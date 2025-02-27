Hamas has delivered four bodies of Israeli dead in Gaza during his captivity in Thursday early Thursday. Israel has also fulfilled its part by releasing more than 600 Palestinian detainees, which puts End to the exchanges provided in the first phase From high to fire.

The office of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, He has confirmed the prescription of the bodies and their identification has begun immediately, according to AFP. Israel has trusted that the delivery of the four coffins would be made “according to Israeli demands”, that is, “without Hamas ceremonies.”

According to Israeli media, the four bodies are from Ohad Yahalomi, Tsachi Idan, Itzik Elgrat and Shlomo Mansour, confirming the names previously communicated by Hamas.

Hamas He has confirmed the arrival of Palestinian prisoners A, who had traveled “from the prison of Offer for their transfer to Palestinian buses in the border crossing of Kerem Shalom”, and from there to Ramala. The Islamist movement expects the 625 Palestinian prisoners who had agreed to complete this first phase of the truce.









Until a few days ago, the agreement staggered before Israel’s refusal to make this last exchange. One of the reasons for the Israeli government was that in the previous delivery of kidnapped bodies by Hamas there was no Mother Bibas with her children, as planned. Nor did the tensions generated by the propaganda deployment with which Hamas has sought to star in the release of the 33 hostages.

End of the first phase

After almost fifteen months of war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the attack of the Islamist militia in Israeli soil on October 7, 2023, Israel and Hamas reached a high -fire agreement that Contemplate three phases.

The first, in force since January 19, ends on March 1 and, during the same, Hamas had to return to Israel 33 hostages, eight of which lifeless, in exchange for the release of about 1,100 Palestinian prisoners.

Until now, Hamas released 25 hostages and returned to Israel the bodies of four others, and more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners were released.

Among the bodies that Hamas delivered last week, were those of the Israeli host of Argentine origin Shiri Bibas and those of their two children, Kfir and Ariel, dead in captivity in Gaza and turned into symbols of the tragedy of the country’s hostages.

Next phase

This Wednesday, thousands of people gathered on the edge of roads to accompany their funeral procession and the Israeli Parliament kept a minute of silence in their tribute and other victims of October 7.

During the funeral, celebrated near the Kibutz Niz Or, in southern Israel, where the kidnapping occurred, the family urged Israeli leaders to Assume responsibility for the death of their relatives. “They could have saved them, but they preferred revenge,” said Offi Bibas, sister -in -law of Shiri.

However, the high fire agreement, very fragile, has been On the edge of collapse Several times because both sides mutually accuse him of raping him. The Israeli army said Wednesday that he had bombed positions of projectile releases in Gaza, having identified a shot.

The terms of the second phase of the agreement, which should end the conflict and lead to the release of all captives They continue in Gaza, they have not yet negotiated. The third and final phase will be intended for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday night, the American envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, gave “much progress” in the face of a resumption of conversations. According to him, Israel was going to send a team of negotiators «to doha or Cairo, where negotiations will restart». However, Israel did not confirm this information.

Of the 251 hostages kidnapped on October 7 in Israel, 62 are still held in Gaza, Of those who 35 would be dead, according to the Israeli army.

Israel promised to destroy Hamas after the October 7 attacks that unleashed the war in Gaza after leaving more than 1,200 dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP balance based on official figures.

The Israeli response in Gaza claimed the lives of more than 48,000 people, according to the Ministry of Health of the territory governed by Hamas. The UN considers that these figures are reliable.