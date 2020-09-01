The mutual shelling between Hamas and the Israeli army should end. Israel opens border posts and expands fishing zone again.

GAZA afp | After weeks of mutual shelling, the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli government agreed to de-escalate measures. The attacks with fire balloons and other attacks on Israeli territory would be completely stopped, according to the Palestinian Organization on Monday evening. For its part, the Israeli civil administration for the occupied territories announced that the Kerem Shalom border post, which was closed in response to the attacks, would be reopened and fuel deliveries into the Gaza Strip would be permitted again.

Since the beginning of August, incendiary devices attached to inflated balloons, condoms and plastic bags, and sometimes rockets, had been fired from the area into Israeli territory. According to the fire brigade, the incendiary devices triggered more than 400 fires in southern Israel. Among other things, the fires destroyed agricultural land.

The Israeli army responded by shelling Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip almost daily. Several people were injured in the more than three weeks of mutual attacks. Apparently nobody was killed.

In the wake of the escalation, the Israeli government tightened its blockade of the Palestinian Territory. In addition to the closure of the Kerem Shalom border post – the only one for deliveries of goods to the Gaza Strip – and the ban on fuel deliveries, the exit of fishermen from the Gaza Strip into the Mediterranean was blocked.

The office of Hamas chief Jahia Sinwar has now announced that an “understanding” has been reached to curb the recent escalation and the Israeli “aggression against our people”. According to Hamas, the agreements were reached through Qatar’s mediation. Qatari mediator Mohammed el-Emadi praised the Hamas leadership for making the agreements possible.

Lack of fuel in Gaza

However, the civil administration for the occupied territories (Cogat), which is subordinate to the Israeli Defense Ministry, warned that if Hamas did not abide by the agreements, “Israel would act accordingly”. According to the civil administration, in addition to the reopening of the Kerem Shalom border post and the renewed permit for fuel deliveries, the fishing zone off the Gaza Strip will be expanded to 15 nautical miles.

Because of the lack of fuel, the only power station in the Gaza Strip had to be shut down. This in turn meant that the electricity supply of private households was limited to four hours a day. The power plant will now start up again, according to Hamas circles.

Since the radical Islamic Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, it has waged three wars with Israel – in 2008, 2012 and 2014. Last year, Hamas and the Israeli government had one through the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the UN informal ceasefire agreed.

As part of this agreement, Qatar had promised, among other things, monthly aid for the area of ​​30 million dollars. This aid will now be increased to 35 million dollars (29 million euros) a month, it said from Hamas.