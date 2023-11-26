After a threat, finally deactivated the day before, to break the four-day truce in Gaza, this Sunday Hamas freed another 13 Israeli hostages – children between 4 and 17 years old and women – who are already back in their home. country, as reported by the Israeli army. Another Israeli citizen, who also has a Russian passport, has been released, as have three Thai captives. The oldest kidnapped in the batch of this third day of pause in the fighting, Alma Avraham, 84, has been evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in serious condition, according to Israeli public television. As provided for in the agreement that came into force on Friday, Israel shortly after released 39 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, all minors. The exchange on the third day of the truce has occurred amid new pressure from the main mediators in the current war, the United States, Qatar and Egypt, for the parties to negotiate an extension of the ceasefire.

At the end of this day, Hamas assured in a statement that it is “trying to extend” the four-day truce to “ensure the release of more Palestinian prisoners”, which is the first time that the Palestinian fundamentalist movement expresses its willingness to accept that extension. Hours earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited Gaza for the first time in the seven weeks of the war. In the Strip, Netanyahu has harangued his troops: “We will continue until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us. “We are convinced that we have the power, strength, will and determination to achieve all the objectives of the war,” Netanyahu proclaimed, according to a statement from his office. These words do not allow us to predict that the calm partially recovered in the ravaged land of Gaza will last longer than the four days already agreed upon in the agreement that provides for the exchange of 50 of the around 240 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinian prisoners. Late on Sunday, US President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with Netanyahu and he informed him that, when the current truce expires, the Israeli army will resume the military operation in Gaza “with all its forces.”

The Gazans, who have seen almost 15,000 of them die so far in the war, according to the health authorities of the Strip, are surely those who most long for an extension of this ephemeral truce, but also the international allies of the two sides facing each other in This conflict aspires for peace to be prolonged. Biden, appearing this Sunday from Massachusetts, stated that Washington is working to ensure that “the truce is extended.” “We are committed to ensuring that this agreement is fully implemented, and we will work to extend it,” Biden said. “For weeks, I have been advocating for a pause in the fighting for two purposes: to increase assistance reaching Gaza civilians in need and to facilitate the release of hostages.” Biden also reiterated his commitment to “the two-state solution.” “It is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both Israelis and Palestinians. That they can live in equal conditions of freedom and dignity. “I will not give up working for that goal,” he reports. Iker Seisdedos.

Other diplomatic movements are along the same lines. The first, the announcement of a new visit to Israel in the coming days by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, for the fourth time since the start of the conflict, and the arrival this Saturday in Israeli territory of a high-level delegation of Qatar—unprecedented, the two countries do not have official diplomatic relations—to try to extend the pause in bombing that is giving Gaza a brief respite.

In his last visit to Israel, on November 3, Blinken showed, as always, the strong support of the Joe Biden Administration for Israel, but with a nuance that shows the growing discomfort of Israel’s international champion due to the very high death toll. in Gaza: the Secretary of State urged his Israeli partner to “do more to prevent civilian deaths.” At least 6,150 of those killed are children, whom Israel can hardly claim were Hamas militants. During that visit, according to the Israeli press, the foundations were partly laid for the temporary truce in the fighting to allow the release of hostages and the arrival of more humanitarian aid to the Strip. This scheme is the one that the parties finally accepted and it came into force, a day late and with a lot of distrust, last Friday.

Several young Palestinians were lifted up this Sunday in Ramallah (West Bank) after being released from an Israeli prison. AMMAR AWAD (REUTERS)

The Israeli press this Sunday assumes that Washington’s head of diplomacy will again address the issue of the captives in Israel, but, above all, they assume that the trip is intended to convince Netanyahu’s government to extend the truce. . Both issues are closely related. Until now, the only concrete possibility to adopt this extension that Netanyahu has offered is to add one day to the interruption of fighting for every ten additional hostages added to the 50 agreed upon. Since the beginning of the ceasefire last Friday, the Palestinian fundamentalist militia has released 58 hostages, 40 of them Israelis and the rest workers from Asian countries, while Israel has released 117 Palestinians.

An unprecedented journey

Egypt, another of the countries that is mediating between Hamas and Israel, had shown cautious optimism about the truce this Saturday. In a statement, his spokesman said that his country, which borders the Strip, had received “positive signals” that this could be extended “a day or two,” according to Reuters, indicating that Hamas could be willing to release more captives. . An Egyptian security source went further this Sunday and told the Efe agency that the parties have given “a positive response” to a proposal from Egypt and Qatar to extend the truce for another four days, “under the same conditions.”

Qatar has been the main negotiator against Hamas – the fundamentalists’ political office is based in Doha. This Saturday, in the unexpected visit—at least publicly—a small Qatari plane landed in Tel Aviv with an official delegation from the country on board. Subsequently, the spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mayid al Ansari, declared to the French network France 24: “We hope that after four days we can sign a second agreement that extends the ceasefire,” a path he described as “ long”. At least part of that delegation also visited Gaza this Sunday. Several social media users have shown a video in which the Qatari Minister of Cooperation, Lolwah Alkhater, appears chatting with Gazan journalists

The cautious optimism expressed by Egypt and Qatar clashes with the repeated statements of Netanyahu and his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant. As he did this Sunday in Gaza, the prime minister does not stop repeating that the war will continue. According to the newspaper Haaretz, one of the issues that Secretary of State Blinken will address with Netanyahu is the Israeli Executive’s intention to extend its ground offensive to the southern region of Gaza, where most of the 2.3 million Gazans are now concentrated, after that Israel ordered them to move there on October 12. This project raises reluctance in Washington, which fears that the already huge death toll in Gaza will skyrocket even more if Israel takes its offensive south. This would compromise Israel’s international position and also its own position as its main supporter.

Israel’s image is already affected, especially in the countries of the global south, but it is also beginning to be affected in the West, where the governments of some EU member states, such as Spain and Belgium, have seen how Israel accused them of “supporting terrorism”, after their respective heads of government, Pedro Sánchez and Alexander de Croo, reminded him of the high number of civilian victims in Gaza, without ceasing to censure the Hamas attack that caused 1,200 deaths in Israel on 7 October. The Israeli Government has added this Sunday another to the diplomatic fronts it has open, by summoning the ambassador of Ireland due to statements by the prime minister of her country, which she has deemed “scandalous.” The day before, Leo Varadkar welcomed the release of a minor released by Hamas, also of Irish nationality, stating that she had been “lost.”

Despite everything, thanks to Washington’s support, international pressure on Israel to extend the truce remains much less relevant for Netanyahu’s government than what it faces within its country. This pressure comes not only from the families of the hostages, who hope that those released are not just the 50 already announced, but from a large part of public opinion, which supports them. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday afternoon in Tel Aviv to show their support for those families, while thousands more in Jerusalem called for the resignation of the prime minister.

