Hamas and Israel begin the exchange of four hostage bodies for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners

Israel has begun to release more than 600 Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday night, which would have to have released last Saturday within the framework of the high -fire agreement with Hamas, but whose release was postponed by a new crisis between the two enemies. After several days of negotiations with the Egyptian mediators, an understanding has been achieved so that the prisoners are released at the same time that the Islamist group delivers the mortal remains of four Israeli hostages.

In this way, the two parties put an end to the last encounter since the entry into force of Alto El Fuego, on January 21, which has been plagued with friction and tensions. Despite the many shocks, the truce has not collapsed and the population of Gaza has been able to live these almost six weeks without the constant bombings of Israel.

The Benjamin Netanyahu government suspended last Saturday the release of hundreds of Palestinians alleging the infractions of the agreement by the Palestinian group, which every time it has delivered to a group of hostages or its mortal remains has organized a public ceremony, considers denigrating by the Israelis. That decision was taken after Hamas released six hostages alive, the last ones included in the first phase of the Fuego Alto Agreement, which will conclude this weekend.

In order for the exchange of hostages and prisoners to take place this Wednesday, Hamas promised to do so without any ceremony, As reported by the Netanyahu office. For its part, the Islamist group has assured that it has been agreed that the exchange is simultaneous, so that Israel does not delay the release of prisoners, as happened a few days ago.

According to Arabic television to the Jazeera, the mortal remains of the Israeli hostages have been delivered to the International Red Cross Committee – which throughout this process is responsible for receiving and delivering to hostages, prisoners and corpses; The humanitarian organization has given them to the Israeli part, which will verify the identity of the bodies on the border between Gaza and Israel with the presence of Egyptian forces (as a guarantee by the mediators). It is the first time that happens, but this is the mechanism agreed by mediators to avoid more problems and delays. When the identity of the deceased hostages has been confirmed, the Palestinian prisoners will be released.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has reported that “the team of the National Center for Forensic Medicine is preparing to help identify the kidnapped dead at the crossroads [fronterizo] of Kerem Shalom ”. Then, the bodies will be taken to the headquarters of the center, the Forensic Institute Abu Kabir of Tel Aviv, to determine the cause of his death.

Since the end of January, 25 hostages have been exchanged and the remains of four other death The strip.