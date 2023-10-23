The head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, together with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, including ways to prevent “Israeli crimes” against the enclave, in a telephone conversation. This was announced on October 22 in a statement published on the Telegram channel of the Palestinian movement.

It is known that during the conversation, the Foreign Minister and the leader of the Palestinian movement discussed all possible ways to stop “Israeli aggression” in the Gaza Strip.

“The latest developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and ways to use all methods to stop these brutal crimes committed by the enemy in the Gaza Strip were discussed,” Hamas said in a statement.

Earlier, on October 17, the Al-Ahli Al-Maadani hospital was attacked in the Gaza Strip. According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, 471 people were killed and another 314 were injured.

Hamas claimed direct Israeli responsibility for the hospital attack due to the availability of suitable military means only to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In addition, the Palestinian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Abdel Hafiz Nofal said that Palestine stands for an international investigation into the circumstances of the hospital shelling.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF was not involved in the attack on the hospital. The IDF noted that the explosion was caused by an unsuccessful launch of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. The organization itself denied its guilt in the incident.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict in Israel, 4,385 Palestinians have been killed. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 13,561 people were injured. In the Gaza Strip, 3,353 people died. According to the latest data, 5,007 people were injured on the Israeli side, the number of victims exceeds 1.4 thousand.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.