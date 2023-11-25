Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/25/2023 – 16:42

Radical Islamic group said that Israel did not respect terms of the pact, mainly the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip. Israel denies violation. The radical Islamic group Hamas announced this Saturday (25/11) the postponement of the release of the second group of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of violating the agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

“We postpone the release of the second group of prisoners until the occupation complies with the terms of the agreement regarding the entry of aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, and due to non-compliance with the agreed rules for the release of prisoners,” announced the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in a statement, without specifying how long this delay would be.

Israeli sources denied to the EFE news agency that they had violated the terms of the agreement.

Hours before the statement, Taher al-Nono, advisor to Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political office – both based in Qatar – had already accused Israel of disrespecting the pact.

The agreement provides for a four-day truce in the fighting for the exchange of 50 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinian prisoners, in addition to the daily entry of 200 trucks of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the first day of the truce, Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages – as well as ten Thais and one Filipino – while Israel released 39 prisoners.

This Saturday’s exchange should have taken place in the afternoon (local time). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had received a list of names that would be released earlier in the day.

In the evening, after mediation, Qatar and Egypt announced that Hamas will release 13 Israeli hostages and seven foreigners this Saturday. In exchange, 39 Palestinian women and minors detained in Israel will be released.

What Hamas claims

Hamas claims that Israel has failed to comply with the terms of the agreement on at least two points: the seniority of the released prisoners and the number of humanitarian aid trucks.

Haniyeh’s advisor complained that the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is being “much lower than agreed”, especially in the north.

Egypt confirmed that around 50 trucks carrying humanitarian aid destined for the north of the Strip entered the Rafah crossing this Saturday, while the Red Crescent said there were 61.

The UN said 137 aid trucks and around 130,000 liters of fuel entered on Friday, the first day of the deal, but COGAT, the Israeli military body that controls civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, put the number at 200 trucks.

According to Nono, Israel also did not meet, in the first release, the seniority requirement of the 39 Palestinian prisoners (24 women and 15 teenagers).

“The occupation’s disregard for the issue of seniority in the release of prisoners puts the agreement in real danger,” Nono highlighted.

In addition to these two points, Hamas alleges that the ceasefire was not complied with.

“The occupation [israelenses] carried out shooting operations against many citizens during the truce, which led to the martyrdom of two citizens yesterday,” Nono reported.

The UN confirmed this Saturday that at least one civilian from the Gaza Strip was killed by Israeli gunfire in Deir al-Balah, in the south of the enclave, as groups of inhabitants tried to take advantage of the ceasefire to return to their homes in the north, where Israel had ordered residents to leave weeks ago.

On October 7, fighters from the radical Islamic group Hamas crossed the Gaza Strip border with Israel and killed 1,200 people, kidnapping around 240, according to Israeli government figures. The attack began the current conflict in the Gaza Strip.

le (EFE, ots)