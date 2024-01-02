Haniyeh considered that the assassination of Al-Arouri represents “a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and an expansion of Israeli hostilities against the Palestinians.”

Haniyeh stressed that his movement “will never be defeated,” noting that these attacks “increase it with strength, solidity, and unwavering determination.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas confirmed the killing of the deputy head of the movement's political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, and leaders Samir Fandi and Azzam Al-Aqra', during an Israeli operation in the southern suburb of Beirut, on Tuesday.

The official Lebanese National News Agency reported on Tuesday that an Israeli drone bombed a Hamas office in the southern suburb of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, killing several people.

Israel accused Al-Arouri of supervising and directing Hamas attacks in the West Bank in support of the movement’s militants facing the Israeli air and ground attack in Gaza.