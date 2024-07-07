Positive nod could trigger Gaza ceasefire deal, US officials say

Hamas has accepted a US proposal to talk about the possible release of Israeli hostages, a member of the extremist group told the agency. Reuters this Saturday (6.Jul.2024).

The group agreed to negotiate before Israel committed to a ceasefire. The move comes 16 days after the start of an agreement to end the nine-month conflict in Gaza. According to U.S. government officials, Hamas’ response “can provide the basis for closing the deal.”

The phased agreement developed by Washington, according to the Associated Presswould include a “complete” 6-week ceasefire that would see the release of several hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

During the 42 days, Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza and allow displaced people to return to their homes in the north of the region.

A ReutersIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday (5 July) that talks would continue next week.

CONFLICT IN GAZA

The conflict began on October 7, when Hamas attacked cities in southern Israel. On that day, 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were taken to Gaza as hostages.

According to the Israeli government, Hamas still holds about 120 hostages. A third of them are believed to be dead.

Since then, the Israeli air and ground offensive has killed more than 38,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

International authorities say the attacks have caused devastation in the territory and a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of starvation.