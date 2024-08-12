Billboard in Tehran featuring image of Hamas’ new political leader Yahya Al-Sinwar | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Ten months after the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 last year, the terrorist group admitted for the first time that it killed any of the Israeli and other hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said on Telegram on Monday (12) that an Israeli hostage was killed by the Palestinian group’s guards and two women were seriously injured in two separate “incidents” in Gaza.

“The enemy government [Israel] bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of Zionist prisoners,” said Ubaida, who claimed that a committee had been formed to investigate the “incidents.”

During the October 7 terrorist attacks, Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped another 250.

After exchanges for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails and rescues of people alive and bodies, 115 hostages remain in Gaza. Israeli intelligence believes most of them are dead.

Hamas has not confirmed any hostage deaths by its men until now: it has always claimed that deaths occurred as a result of Israeli bombings in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in X that at this point “there is no intelligence document to confirm or refute Hamas’ claims” about the dead hostage and the two seriously injured women.

“We continue to investigate the credibility of the statement and will provide information when we have it,” he said.