Massacre at the hospital in Gaza City with hundreds of deaths, one of the worst massacres of the war which risks inflaming the conflict even further. Hamas immediately accused Israel of striking the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital causing between 200 and 500 deaths. The army on his part he denied any responsibility and blamed the explosion on the failed launch of an Islamic Jihad rocket: “The hospital was not a sensitive building and was not our objective.” But the reaction of the Palestinian and Arab world was vehement: President Abu Mazen canceled the meeting scheduled in Amman with Joe Biden and called three days of national mourning in the West Bank, while the PLO appealed to the international community asking to ” put an end to this massacre.”

Hamas: hospital hit by Israeli raid in Gaza, hundreds dead



Egypt condemned “the Israeli bombing in the strongest terms”, Iran spoke of a “brutal war crime and genocide”, Jordan made it known that it considered the Jewish state “responsible for these dangerous developments”. Own in Amman the street protests exploded in the evening with hundreds of people attacking the Israeli embassy and setting it on fire to the external walls. Whatever the circumstances of the hospital massacre, it is one of the most violent episodes of the ongoing conflict.

This is the situation that the US president will face when he arrives in Jerusalem tomorrow to show solidarity with his leading ally in the Middle East. With something new: Israel’s expected invasion of Gaza is no longer the only “option” in the war against Hamas. “It could be something different,” the Army warned.

It weighs on all the humanitarian drama in the Strip where, according to Save the Children, among the more than 3,000 deaths there are more than 1,000 children killed in Israel’s attacks. The American leader and Prime Minister Netanyahu will have to face the issue of closing the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, with the foreigners still trapped in the Palestinian enclave and the columns of trucks with humanitarian aid stuck on the Egyptian side of the pass. Without forgetting the problem of the 250 Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

But above all, a possible widening of the conflict if Israel were to enter ‘boots on the ground’ in Gaza: a threat raised by Iran and its Lebanese Hezbollah allies, who have continued to attack the north of the Jewish state. Tehran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned for example that the extension of the war to other fronts is “inevitably” approaching. For now, the danger does not appear to affect Israel’s determination, even in the context of a possible alternative option to invasion.

The Army announced that it is continuing to implement wide-ranging offensive plans across the South of the country and at the same time in the north facing the threat of Hezbollah. “The fighting” in Gaza “will be conducted in the coming days with great force,” Netanyahu repeated while visiting soldiers in the south. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was equally clear. “Hamas members have two options: surrender or die,” he warned.

This is not an empty threat: the army has killed several high-level leaders and commanders in recent days Hamas. Today – over 200 raids in the Strip occurred during the night alone – it was the turn of the most important of those eliminated so far: the Hamas commander Ayman Nofal (Abu Ahmad), hit by fighter planes in the Bureij refugee camp. Israel also warned Hezbollah. “On our northern border we are on maximum alert. If Hezbollah makes the serious mistake we will react with high power”, warned military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

In Gaza the displaced have now reached the number of one million and the deaths are above 3 thousand, with approximately 12,500 injured. Among those killed, according to figures provided by Save the Children, 1,000 are minors. In Israel the death toll is around 1,400 (301 soldiers) with over 500 thousand displaced from the south and north of the country under the rockets that continue to arrive from Gaza. Police reported that 947 Israeli civilians killed in the Hamas attack were among those killed: 70% of the victims. Among these, one of the 3 missing Italians was identified thanks to DNA testing: Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, 65, killed in the Beeri kibbutz. There is still no news of his wife, Liliach Lea Havron.

