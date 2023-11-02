Hamas says Israel is hiding data on actual casualties during the conflict

The Palestinian Hamas movement has accused Israel of hiding data on its actual losses during the military conflict in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaydah in his Telegram-channel.

“The number of deaths in the ranks of the occupying forces is significantly higher than what their command claims,” he said.

It is noted that the Israeli army officially confirmed the loss of only 335 of its soldiers.

Earlier it became known that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had completed the operation to encircle Gaza City. It was noted that the Israeli military was attacking outposts, headquarters, launch positions, as well as launch infrastructure of the Palestinian Hamas movement.