Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said: “The occupation’s bombing tonight and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of 4 enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of their captives, among the Al-Qassam mujahideen.”

The spokesman for the armed wing of the Hamas movement had indicated in a recording that the total number of Israelis captured by the movement in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday was “many times more than what Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister) announced.”

The spokesman added that the prisoners are present at all points in the Gaza Strip, “and what happens to the people of the Gaza Strip will be done to them.”

For its part, the Israeli Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the number of people injured by Hamas gunfire had risen to 1,590.