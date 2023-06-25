Student Hamad Ibrahim Khalfan Al Falasi, the first on the applied track in high school, revealed that he did not expect to be among the first in high school this year, but once he found his name among the first announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was shocked by the pleasant surprise and could not control himself after raising the heads of his family and the entire country.

Al-Falasi told “Emirates Today”: “Since the beginning of this academic year, I challenged myself and said that this year will be crucial for my future and my life as a whole, and I must do everything in my power to raise the name of my country high, and to achieve pride for my family. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that we will not be satisfied except with the first place, and thank God I was able to become among the first.

He added: “I faced some difficulties this year because it was not like other previous years, and it had extra pressure, in addition to being the academic year. Thank God, I was studying as soon as I put my goal in my head and I was able to achieve it.”

He explained that he is seeking to study aeronautical and electronics engineering, due to his desire to become an aviation engineer, dedicating his success to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to his family and teachers for support. They gave it to him to reach excellence.