The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), during its meeting that brought together representatives of the Organization’s General Secretariat and rapporteurs of the Aviation Security Committee on May 10, 2023, elected the candidate of the UAE represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority, Hamad Salem Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General of the Authority’s Aviation Security Affairs Sector, to be Chairman of the Committee of Experts. ICAO Aviation Security.

On this occasion, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors, said, “The election of Hamad Salem Al Muhairi as Chairman of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) comes as the first Emirati to hold this position, which translates the excellence of the UAE’s policy that is open to the world and its international and diplomatic relations.” The leadership established by the wise leadership, and confirms the pioneering and influential role that the UAE plays among decision-makers at the level of the international civil aviation sector. It also reflects the efficiency of our young national cadres and their ability to gain international confidence to lead high-level positions in specialized sectors such as the civil aviation sector.

He added that interest in empowering and supporting the youth group is a main focus of the vision of the wise leadership for the future, which enhances their participation and contribution to the country’s development process in various fields. And sustainable, in a way that contributes to advancing the growth of this vital sector globally.”

In this context, the Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saif Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, expressed the importance of this achievement, saying, “The election of the first Emirati nominated by the General Authority of Civil Aviation confirms the leadership of the UAE and its pivotal role and its position among decision-makers in the civil aviation sector at the level The world also affirms that our continuous efforts in cooperation with the international civil aviation community have borne fruit, and we are on the right track in supporting and qualifying all specialists to achieve our future vision in accordance with the vision and strategic approach of the UAE.

Al Suwaidi added that Hamad Salem Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General of the Aviation Security Affairs Sector at the Authority, has great experience through his membership in the Aviation Security Experts Committee since 2009, and he has also made many contributions that have enriched the work of the Aviation Security Experts Committee and its work teams since his election in 2009. In 2022, Vice-Chairman of the Aviation Security Experts Committee.

The Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the International Civil Aviation Organization, Eng. Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said, “We are proud today of electing Hamad Al Muhairi as Chairman of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts, which reports to the Council of the Organization. It is related to aviation security, in addition to its leading role in developing the civil aviation security system worldwide through developing the regulatory framework for civil aviation security operations, identifying and assessing new and emerging threats, developing countermeasures, the global civil aviation security plan, roadmap, guidelines and innovative methodologies from in order to protect civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference.

He added, “We are pleased that the Permanent Mission of the UAE to ICAO in Montreal will provide all its capabilities to mobilize support for the nomination of Mr. Hamad and his election as Chairman of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts.”

It is noteworthy that Hamad Salem Al Muhairi joined the General Authority of Civil Aviation in 2004, and graduated in several positions until he reached the position of Assistant Director General of the Aviation Security Affairs Sector in the year 2017, and in 2009 he was nominated by the Authority to work as an observer in the Committee of Aviation Security Experts. of the International Civil Aviation Organization “ICAO”, and in light of his contributions to the work of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts of ICAO and his cooperation as an observer, which included participation and membership in various working groups.. In 2017, he was elected as a member of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts, which consists of only 33 members Aviation security experts elected from among candidates from 193 ICAO member states. In 2019, Hamad Al Muhairi was elected to lead the work of the ICAO Sub-Team on Aviation Security Incident Reporting “SG-ASIR” based on His leadership skills as well as his actual experience that this system has been successfully developed and implemented in the United Arab Emirates, by the Aviation Security Affairs Sector of the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

This UAE model has also been taken at the level of the International Civil Aviation Organization for the benefit of all member states of the organization and the civil aviation industry worldwide.

In 2022, Hamad Al Muhairi was elected Vice-Chairman of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts, and through this position he contributed significantly to the issuance of important results on the work of the Committee, and he was assigned to lead two main working groups in ICAO, which are the “Working Group on Governance Guide I TF-GH.” and the Annex 17 Compliance Enhancement Assessment Task Force (TF-AEC17)” and successfully completed all the work entrusted to it. This achievement culminated in Hamad Al Muhairi’s qualification for nomination as Chairman of the Aviation Security Experts Committee in April 2023, winning this prestigious position and his nomination received the full support of the majority of the members The Commission.

In addition, Hamad Al Muhairi heads and represents the country in multiple committees and working groups of experts, all of which are affiliated with the International Civil Aviation Organization, including: “The country’s permanent member of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts of the International Civil Aviation Organization. Chairman of the Committee of Aviation Security Experts of the International Civil Aviation Organization.” Chairman of the ICAO Committee of Experts Aviation Security Incident Reporting Working Group Chairman of the ICAO Committee of Experts Committee on Governance and Chairman of the ICAO Annex XVII Development Evaluation Working Group Member Member The permanent member of the Committee of Experts on Hazardous Substances of the International Civil Aviation Organization.