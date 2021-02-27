His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced today the appointment of Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi as Minister of State in the Government of the United Arab Emirates, and the appointment of Khalifa Saeed Suleiman as Head of the Protocols of the Vice President and Prime Minister with the rank of Minister.

His Highness said on his Twitter account: “With the directives of the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, former Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Petroleum, was appointed today as Minister of State in the government of the UAE .. All the best to Brother Hamad in his new duties.” .

His Highness added, “Also, a decree was also issued today to appoint Brother Khalifa Saeed Suleiman as head of the ceremonies of the Vice President and Prime Minister with the rank of Minister .. Brother Khalifa is a key member of my team .. May God bless them all to serve the country and the people.”





