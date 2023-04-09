His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” was an icon of giving and a source of goodness and humanity for all humanity, as the UAE celebrates this great legacy that was founded by the wise man of the Arabs. Zayed Al-Khair and implanted his principles and vision that reflect the values ​​of humanity, tolerance and generosity.

His Highness added, in a speech on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace”, was one of the most important symbols of humanitarian work at the Arab and international levels. Today, there is no land devoid of anything that does not bear in its heart his generosity and giving, which was like a cloud of goodness represented in building human edifices such as mosques, hospitals, and cultural and medical centers.

His Highness pointed out that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an opportunity to renew the Zayed era of goodness by presenting the best humanitarian initiatives and projects that would reduce poverty and help improve the economy of countries and be supportive of their development path.

His Highness added that the ceiling of charitable works in the United Arab Emirates has no limits, and it involves within specific systematic plans, the aim of which is the sustainability of good, which reflects the originality of the Emirates and its human dimension, which began with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and extended with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. May God have mercy on him . Pointing out that the Emirates today, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is carrying on the covenant so that the Emirates will remain an outstretched hand with love and giving to all, and that Zayed’s legacy remains a human footprint passed on by generations throughout the ages.