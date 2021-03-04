Badria Al Kassar (Abu Dhabi)

Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director General of the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, affirmed that the Foundation is working on the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the owner of the foundation’s endowment, and continues its humanitarian role, under the generous directions of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Council, and it is accompanying, praise be to God, the march of the tremendous developmental renaissance of the state, under the generous care of the wise leadership, in cooperation with other humanitarian agencies and institutions in the country with the help of studies and many sources Information about the humanitarian situation and situations in general. In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Al-Amiri said: “The number of beneficiaries of the Foundation’s program for the year 2020 in the field of education reached about 2,800 families within the country, while the number of beneficiaries in the health and treatment aspect reached 97 families,” explaining that the internal aid is distributed among the programs it provides. The foundation, which included a number of families and individuals from the rest of the Emirates. He pointed out that the most important external projects that were implemented in 2020, is the Zayed Educational Complex in the Republic of Chad, to serve the beneficiaries in Chad and a number of neighboring countries. As for the projects to be established in the current year 2021, the most important of which is the Zayed Academy in Kyrgyzstan, in addition to contributing to A number of projects in Asia and some African countries.

Projects and goals

He added: In light of the “Covid-19” crisis, the Foundation provided charitable aid to Lebanon after the Beirut Port explosion, as the aid included various foodstuffs, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the Foundation continues to provide its internal assistance despite the “Covid crisis”. – 19 », especially in the field of health and education, and urgent social situations to alleviate the suffering of low-income and needy families to support them in a decent living. The value of domestic aid since 1992 has reached about 2 billion dirhams. Ibn Kardous explained that based on what was stated in the foundation’s statute, and in line with its strategic objectives, directives, and state policies and aid plans, the Foundation has developed projects and programs to achieve these goals, and the goals are summarized in health programs in the form of aid for insolvent and low-income patients to cover the costs of operations and medicines. The Aid Committee in Program Administration studies the requests received and works to verify its documents to provide the assistance that is due to it, in addition to helping some hospitals in cooperation with them. This program has been crowned with a memorandum of understanding with the “SEHA” company, in order to coordinate and cooperate in the health field.

Foreign aid

Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al-Ameri stated that the Foundation contributes to the realization of the state’s foreign aid policy, including the establishment of public and specialized clinics and hospitals, many of which bear the name of Sheikh Zayed, and are a testament to the Foundation’s efforts to provide care and support to the needy abroad, and among these hospitals: Hospital Sheikh Zayed Childhood and Motherhood in Sana’a, Sheikh Zayed Childhood and Motherhood Hospital in Kabul, and Eye Hospital in Gambia, pointing out that the Foundation has provided assistance to many other hospitals, including: Children’s Cancer Hospital in Cairo (57357), and others in Africa and South Asia in the least developed countries. Or most needed.

Education support

Al-Amiri explained that the Foundation provides educational programs for struggling students within the country by paying tuition fees, and providing university scholarships for low-income citizens to continue their university and postgraduate studies, in addition to providing aid outside the country, which included building the monuments of universities, libraries, institutes, and colleges in the country. Many developing countries in Chad, Bangladesh and India provide professorships in the most prestigious universities in Oxford, Cambridge, the Emirates University, the University of Singapore, and in the Kingdom of Bahrain, among others, pointing out that the number of beneficiaries of the Foundation’s program for the year 2020 in the field of education reached 2,800 families within The state, as for the number of beneficiaries, in terms of health and treatment, it reached 97 families.

Social situations

Al-Amiri added: There are also various seasonal programs such as Iftar fasting, food baskets, and Ramadan mir, perhaps the most important of which is the Zayed Hajj program, and as for the beneficiaries of sporadic social cases for the year 2020, in the area of ​​paying water, electricity and house rent fees, and in difficult social aid for food. And aid for needy families, it reached 146 families, and the Foundation also contributed to support the activities of the Holy Quran Memorization Centers, in cooperation with the Commission, with an amount of 300,000 dirhams.

He stated that the Foundation provided in-kind and food assistance to people with Coronavirus, and also contributed to the national funds and social associations, and the Together Campaign to overcome this difficult stage for many social strata, indicating that the Foundation provides assistance to the segments of the low-income brackets, Those that fall under emergency conditions were unable to provide adequate life and living, and more than 500 inmates from penal and correctional facilities and their families were supported, in coordination and cooperation with the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions of the Ministry of Interior.

Submit requests

Regarding the method of submitting the request, Al-Amiri said: “It can be submitted in the current circumstances, as the Coronavirus pandemic, via the website, provided that the request is attached to the type of request“ health, education or humanitarian assistance ”, and the documents required for each case.

He added: “The corporation was not surprised by the emergency measures caused by the Corona pandemic, but on normal days it was working to activate many of its programs through the website, in terms of submitting requests for assistance, receiving project requests, and communicating electronically with dealers, but it took the initiative to adhere to security rules. And safety, and I took all precautions that would preserve the safety of its employees, guests, and those visiting it. He continued: Nevertheless, the Foundation intensified its aid during the pandemic by providing aid to those affected by the crisis and the financial and economic hardship of the consequences of this circumstance, so it hastened to double the effort in studying the requests received to it, in addition to food baskets, and studying difficult cases of emergency for some individuals, in addition to Providing assistance to the “Together” campaign and the National Fund, and meeting the requests of many charitable and humanitarian societies in the country.

Aid quality

Regarding the type of aid provided to foreign countries in light of the “Covid-19” crisis, and how many countries are benefiting ?, Al-Amiri said: First, the Foundation continued its usual foreign programs in providing Ramadan mir and fasting breakfast, and also it continued to follow up the establishment of the projects that it started in its work from digging. Wells and others, but in light of the “Covid-19” crisis, they contributed to providing charitable aid in terms of foodstuffs in Lebanon, especially after the disaster of the port explosion, in addition to their aid in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent. He explained that the countries that benefit most from the Foundation’s programs are the least developed countries, especially in Africa and the countries of the Indian peninsula, at the forefront of this Arab country: Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco and Mauritania. He pointed out that the most important foreign projects that were implemented in 2020: the Zayed Educational Complex in the Republic of Chad, to serve a number of neighboring countries, as for the projects to be established in the current year 2021, the most important of which is the Zayed Academy in Kyrgyzstan, in addition to contributing to a number of projects in Asia and some African countries.

Charitable endowment

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation is a non-profit and non-governmental charitable institution, established under Law No. 5 of 1992 AD, by its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on his soul”, who allocated an endowment amounting to one billion dollars to return Proceeds from projects, activities, and charitable and humanitarian events inside and outside the country.

Student support

The Foundation contributes within its seasonal programs to providing assistance to university students, citizens and children of female citizens, to continue their academic achievement in universities with fees in the United Arab Emirates, to motivate them to advance in studies at undergraduate and above bachelor’s levels, in order to enhance the Foundation’s goals in supporting students, scholars, researchers and university edifices, in order to achieve Investing in the human wealth of the Emirates, considering that people are the real wealth to build nations.