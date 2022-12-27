His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance that the Fujairah government attaches to the development of the road sector and infrastructure in all its regions, as an essential pillar for the development of urban societies, the enhancement of the country’s competitiveness and leadership, and the continuation of its comprehensive development path.

This came during the chairmanship of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, the meeting of the Fujairah Development Committee, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

His Highness pointed to the importance of the roads and infrastructure sector, and its vital role in the development of society, supporting its urban and economic growth and enhancing its social stability, which contributes to achieving positive results and creating an environment that enjoys promising future opportunities and provides the requirements for a decent life for its members.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic road and infrastructure projects that were implemented during the year 2022 in all regions of the Emirate of Fujairah, and included road projects and providing them with lighting, and the Fujairah Airport Tunnel project that connects the city of Mohammed bin Zayed “located in the Al Hail region” and Fujairah, where the total cost was estimated. These projects amount to 500 million dirhams.

The committee also reviewed a project for leveling and equipping lands in the regions of Wadi Ham and Farfar, with the aim of providing and preparing residential lands for citizens, in addition to a number of future projects that will be implemented during the year 2023 in various regions of the emirate. His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi directed the implementation of all internal roads in the commercial and industrial areas, in addition to completing the paving of roads in the new residential areas. The cost of these projects is expected to exceed 400 million dirhams. His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, directed all concerned departments and competent authorities to work in accordance with the highest standards of quality and international efficiency, to provide services that meet the requirements of residential and commercial areas in the Emirate of Fujairah, with the aim of promoting its renaissance and keeping pace with the civilizational development in it.