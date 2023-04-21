His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, received, at his palace in Rumaila this morning, crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Information, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority, Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Head of the E-Government Department, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al-Sharqi, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al-Sharqi.

His Highness accepted congratulations and blessings from the sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries of the country, citizens, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates with progress and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings.