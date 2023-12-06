His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, received at Rumaila Palace, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Ambassador of Peace Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. During the meeting, His Highness discussed important topics related to the importance of tolerance and its values ​​in building multicultural societies, and how tolerance can contribute to resolving conflicts and promoting peace among peoples.

His Highness stressed that humanitarian actions and trends play a decisive role in the Emirati and global society, as they promote the values ​​of justice, equality, tolerance and understanding between different cultures. His Highness also pointed out the importance of tolerance in building strong relations and promoting peace and stability in the world. His Highness noted that the United Arab Emirates is considered one of the most tolerant and coexistent countries between different cultures and religions, as it provided equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of cultural or religious background.

For his part, Sri Sri thanked His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah for the kind reception, and for the values ​​of justice, equality and tolerance that the UAE has, making it one of the most important countries in the world in spreading these values ​​and dealing with them with all individuals residing in it. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah.