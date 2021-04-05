Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance of promoting the culture of innovation and excellence, and supporting the country’s position in the fields of creativity in various sectors, reflecting the vision of the wise leadership towards future foresight in sustainable development. His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah stressed the need to implement international requirements and standards in the field of environmental conservation and sustainability, and to implement the national agenda in the country, which places the UAE at the heart of the global knowledge economy.

This came during a meeting with His Highness at Rumaila Palace, Eng. Muhammad Saif Al-Afkham, Director General of the Fujairah Municipality, and a number of its employees on the occasion of the Fujairah Municipality obtaining the International Accreditation Certificate (ISO) in the areas of applying international standards for business continuity systems, knowledge management, innovation and governance, and the municipality’s winning of the Emirates Ideas Award in Its ninth session is in the category of creativity in the field of environment and green applications.

His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah listened to a detailed explanation from the Director General of Fujairah Municipality on the procedures followed by the municipality in obtaining the international accreditation certificate in applying knowledge, innovation and environmental sustainability standards, in line with the directives and support of the wise leadership to promote the culture of excellence and leadership at all levels.

His Highness congratulated the municipality employees for obtaining international accreditation certificates in knowledge management, innovation and the sustainable environment.

For his part, Engineer Muhammad Saif Al-Afkham thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Hamad Al Sharqi for his constant support for the development and creative initiatives in the Fujairah Municipality, which has become one of the most prominent local government agencies in providing its services with the best institutional work practices.