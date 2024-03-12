His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received well-wishers on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The interviews were attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Head of the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority, and Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Hamad. Bin Saif Al Sharqi, Head of the Electronic Government Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

His Highness accepts congratulations and blessings from sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, notables of the country, citizens, and members of the Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities who expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness, and to the people of the Emirates with progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness. And Yemen and blessings.

The interviews were attended by His Excellency Saeed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, and a number of senior government officials.