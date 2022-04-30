Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, congratulated Dibba Al-Fujairah Club on the occasion of winning the first division shield for the 2021-2022 sports season and being crowned champion of the championship, qualifying to play in the next season of the ADNOC Professional League and crowning its players with gold medals, in an exceptional season for the team that achieved Unprecedented numbers compared to previous seasons in the number of victories, goals scored and others.

His Highness, the ruler of Fujairah, praised the distinguished level presented by the club’s players in the competitive rounds of the competition, and the efforts of the club’s board of directors, the technical and administrative bodies, and the distinguished keenness to lead the team towards the podiums, pointing to the need to continue efforts, training and preparation for the next season to achieve honorable results in the upcoming competitions.

Ahmed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dibba Al-Fujairah Club, thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for congratulating His Highness on the occasion of the club’s coronation in the league, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for the support His Highness and his permanent follow-up to the club’s participation in sports competitions, and to His Highness Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Head of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, for his interest in following up and developing the team, stressing that the club will live up to His Highness’s expectations to achieve the best achievements.