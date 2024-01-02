Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered their condolences on the death of Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during their Highnesses’ visit to the condolence council in Abu Dhabi.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, the family of the deceased and the entire honorable Al Nahyan family, praying to the Almighty God to shower her with His vast mercy, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.

A number of sheikhs, officials and citizens also offered condolences.