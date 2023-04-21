His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, performed the blessed Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

The prayer was performed alongside their Highnesses, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Head of the Department of Industry and Economy, Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Information, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, son of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Head of the Electronic Government Department in Fujairah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Sultan bin Saleh Al-Sharqi, Sheikh Hamad bin Saleh Al-Sharqi, Muhammad Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, and Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince.

After the prayer, His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, exchanged congratulations on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr with the crowd of worshipers, who prayed to God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, right and blessings.