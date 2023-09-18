Fujairah (WAM)

The UAE is celebrating the forty-ninth anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to the reins of power in the emirate, a celebration whose details will be touched on the ground by everyone who lived in this beautiful emirate or passed through it during those years, so that Fujairah has become a destination for visitors and those looking for… Beauty, and the destination of the modern economy from all over the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi believed, early on, that the essence of construction and development in life is based on investing in people. He supported the youth movement, and went on to support their projects and support them in achieving their dreams, stressing an absolute belief in development and change, and on loving people and following his leadership. Al-Hakima, and with them and through them, His Highness proceeded according to broad social, economic and cultural plans that made Fujairah an important center and a destination for owners of large investment projects, and so that the eighteenth of September, every year, would be an exceptional day in the journey of the state and the beautiful emirate, which expanded, gained strength and immunity, and increased in beauty thanks to his wisdom. His Highness and his insightful vision in reading Arab and international data.

Returning to the memory of the emirate, specifically to the twenty-third of September 1948, the date of the birth of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, we will find many details that shaped the character of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, who grew up under the care of his father and first teacher, the father Sheikh. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, may God have mercy on him.

The beginning of giving

In 1969, the late father Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi issued Emiri Decree No. 5, appointing His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi as Crown Prince and Commander of the Police and Public Security, to begin the process of giving and working on the ground after His Highness spent a long time studying abroad. Learn about the latest global civilizations.

Returning to the achievements of past decades shows the extent of the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi in building the Emirate of Fujairah and the contribution, alongside his late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in building the state. His Highness served in 1971, The position of Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries in the first government formation after the establishment of the Union. He was then Crown Prince, and his mission was to develop strategic plans to develop agriculture and support fisheries, so that self-sufficiency would go beyond exporting abroad, and this is what actually happened in subsequent years.

Economy and infrastructure

His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah began his development career in Fujairah, since his appointment as Crown Prince in 1969. His Highness had a comprehensive strategic vision for the concept of development, which made him always focus on all sides of the equation in order to achieve prosperity. There are no projects without a strong infrastructure, factories or good investment. For riches, without a new, educated person who keeps pace with the times. Thus, His Highness worked to advance all elements to ensure the achievement of the ultimate goal, which is the well-being and goodness of the country and the people.

His Highness stressed the need for the emirate to benefit from its attractive geographical location overlooking the Indian Ocean, and thus we see widespread tourism activity and an active movement of hotels spread widely in the emirate, and constant visits by lovers of mountainous nature and the sea throughout the year in order to enjoy its breathtaking climate and visit its many historical castles.

Developing medical services

Because the development process is inseparable from human safety, comfort, and reassurance, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi was keen to develop the medical services sector in the Emirate of Fujairah, provide free medicine, and establish hospitals that attracted the best medical personnel of different nationalities and provided their services to citizens and residents. His Highness visited… Hospitals, meeting with workers in medical institutions, and directing the provision of care equipment and supplies and developing them periodically. With the support of His Highness, development projects in the health sector in the emirate included the new expansion project at Fujairah Hospital, where new departments were created containing the best advanced medical devices to provide modern health services to the community. .

Building a human being

Building the human being through educational institutions was the greatest test for the ruling father. In it, young people receive the concepts of patriotism, love of the land, and morals, and possess the first components of their effective personality in society. The human being is the goal and goal, His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah said, and for this reason education was given great attention by His Highness, and it varied. Schools and education methods developed. His Highness opened the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex building for female students in 2000, the complex building for male students in 2005, and the University of Fujairah in 2006. His Highness also established the Council for the Welfare of Education and Academic Affairs.

Culture is the identity of society

Culture and education are necessary components in building cadres, discovering talents, and attracting creative people. It is a strategy drawn up by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, and he asked all institutions to adhere to it. Within a few years, Fujairah became famous for its international views in the various arts, and it became a destination for creative people in the world who began presenting their works. New in theatre, literature, music and all types of arts, on the platforms of the emirate, which sponsored many international festivals.

International participations

His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, represented the United Arab Emirates in many Islamic and Arab summits and international conferences. In 1991, he represented the Emirates in the sixth Islamic summit in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, which was dedicated to Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the consecration of harmony and unity among Islamic countries. His Highness’s participations continued, and among the most recent His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi’s participation was in the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which was held in the State of Qatar in 2023, under the slogan “From Potential to Prosperity.”

Sports is life

A healthy mind in a healthy body is a fact that His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi worked to establish. His Highness was keen to give sports special importance by establishing clubs, establishing stadiums, establishing teams, and organizing major tournaments. Today, Fujairah has become an advanced leader in all games at the Arab and international levels. .

The Emirate of Fujairah has achieved great achievements. Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, its reputation has grown internationally in the field of organizing international tournaments for various types of sports.