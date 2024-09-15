Young Emirati Hamad Abdullah Al Raisi launched a project called “Sustainable Building Solutions”, which specializes in supplying environmentally friendly building materials in the United Arab Emirates.

Al Raisi told Al-Emarat Al-Youm: “I obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah, and I am currently studying for a Master’s degree in Business Administration, as this specialization has been attractive to me since I was a student.”

He continued: “I thought of launching a project that focuses on two aspects: the first is dealing with companies and developers, and the second is dealing directly with customers. Therefore, I thought of producing a project related to the real estate sector and in line with the current trend of the state, which is sustainability, because the material used is made of clay and is inspired by the idea of ​​building with clay in the past.”

He explained that his work focuses on providing modified clay materials, which are a sustainable alternative to traditional finishes of stone, marble and wood, noting that the materials are designed to develop the aesthetic and environmental standards of any project.

He stressed that “there is a demand and acceptance from people for the idea, but at the same time there is also fear of relying on clay in construction solutions, even though the project has obtained international certificates and tests from ISO.”

Regarding the nature of the company’s product, he said: “Our main product is modified clay materials, which are available in a variety of finishes such as stone, marble and wood alternatives. These materials are environmentally friendly, durable, flexible and easy to install, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor uses.”

He explained that the formula is environmentally friendly as it is made from recycled and natural inorganic materials, has high durability and resistance to aging, fading and moisture, and is also fire resistant so it provides superior fire resistance for increased safety.

It is also flexible, making it suitable for a variety of surfaces, as well as sustainable, as it is recyclable and biodegradable, supporting sustainable building practices.

He pointed out that it aims to support the state’s efforts to implement sustainability in various fields, especially in the field of construction and real estate, as it is the future direction on which the UAE is focusing.