Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri, Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center, said that the death of the late, God Almighty, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, was a great affliction. The founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is a fragrant journey that will remain immortal and be narrated by generations.





He added: History will perpetuate the name of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who led the United Arab Emirates to great horizons of progress and development, and wrote a long record of achievements for the renaissance of the state, its advancement and the well-being of its people.

The deceased has made major imprints in all fields: health, education, security, economics, sports and culture, and made great contributions at the national, regional and global levels.

The people of the Emirates will remember that the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed was a symbol of generosity and human giving, and he was a forerunner in supporting peoples in their times of crisis, and his white hands extended to the most needy communities around the world without regard to gender, race or religion.. May God have mercy on the deceased of the homeland, And cover him with his mercy, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.



