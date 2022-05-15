The Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the selection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE by the Supreme Council of the Federation is a wise choice. We pledge allegiance to him with our hearts and souls to complete the march of glory.

Hamad Al Dhaheri added: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has paid tangible attention over the past period to developing all fields and aspects of life. There are countless numbers in order for the UAE to be in the ranks of the world’s countries, and His Highness also possesses wisdom, insight, and a piercing vision to lead our country to a prosperous and bright future that guarantees security and safety for his country.

We are confident that, during the reign of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE will make great strides towards achieving more achievements and transforming dreams into successes on the country’s land.





