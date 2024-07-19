Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Archives and Library, said that the “Union Pledge Day”, which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, directed to be approved, is a new historic day written by our wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates, expressing its loyalty to the homeland and the makers of its renaissance, glory and progress. His Excellency added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by directing that July 18 of each year be a national occasion called “Union Pledge Day” and embodying the values ​​of unity, wanted the people of the Emirates to remember that date on which the founders laid the solid foundation for the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, setting the most wonderful examples of loyalty to the homeland through actions, not words, and presenting to the world an eloquent lesson in building civilization.

He pointed out that “the founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, joined hands and pledged to give to launch the process of construction and diligent work for the sake of the nation and its people. Following their approach, our wise leadership continued the victorious march with determination, enthusiasm, hope, optimism and confidence in the future; the nation flourished with their efforts, guidance, follow-up and keenness to make our Emirates an oasis of security, peace, brotherhood and tolerance.”

His Excellency Hamad Abdulrahman Al Midfa stressed that this date was the true beginning of a phase of rapid development in various fields. The establishment of federal institutions was an important milestone due to their role in coordinating policies and enhancing stability and development.

His Excellency concluded by saying, “Here we are, continuing in light of the directives of our wise leadership to follow the same approach, and here the United Arab Emirates is presenting to the world the most wonderful examples of building and thriving nations, building knowledge societies and the knowledge economy, and empowering them.”