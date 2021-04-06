The Sharjah City Municipality announced that it will stop issuing permits to display food on tables in front of shops during the holy month of Ramadan during the current year, which include many types of food, as part of the municipality’s keenness to provide the highest health standards and within the preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid 19.

Assistant Director-General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories Sheikha Shaza Al-Mualla confirmed that the municipality has worked to stop issuing these permits for the second year in a row in the framework of its monitoring and awareness role to limit the spread of Covid 19 and apply preventive and precautionary measures in food establishments, especially during the month of Ramadan, when these facilities are witnessing a high turnout. Increased by the public, this decision also comes within the framework of maintaining the health and safety of consumers as one of the municipality’s most important priorities and objectives.

Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla stated that the Food Control Department in the Sharjah City Municipality has started receiving requests for food establishments wishing to issue permits to sell food to non-Muslim communities during the day in the month of Ramadan, as these establishments are allowed to practice their activities for this purpose in accordance with the necessary permits and controls approved by the municipality and issued during the The Holy Month.

Al-Mualla explained that the municipality, through the inspection teams of the Food Control Department, will follow up all food sites and establishments to ensure their commitment to the decision not to display any food outside the stores, as well as the commitment of establishments operating during the day in the month of Ramadan to issue permits to provide service to non-Muslim communities, and to take the necessary measures against the law. Violators, according to the approved sanctions regulations, as the municipality has designated a team of 45 inspectors to ensure the commitment of these facilities.





