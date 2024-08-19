Haltia livestock farm | To save the popular excursion destination, addresses are collected: This is how the city comments

Haltiala livestock farm|More than a thousand names have already been collected at the address established to protect the livestock farm.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The address is collected to prevent the Haltiala livestock farm from being closed down. However, the city of Helsinki does not plan to close the facility. The city is investigating the possibility of transferring the towing responsibility to the company. The goal is to continue operations without interruptions.

The elven realm to prevent the closure of the livestock farm, an address is collected. The address has more than 1,400 signatures checked after three o’clock on Monday, August 19.

The background of the address is a news published by Helsingin Uutisten, which claims that the city of Helsinki is planning to close the Haltiala livestock farm.

In reality, however, the space is not closing, he says Kari PudasTechnical Director of the Urban Environment Department of the City of Helsinki.

Also the deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki confirms to HS via text message that the livestock farm is not closing down.

Changes however, there are plans for the current operating model, says Pudas.

“The current arrangement, where the city is responsible for the animal farm, does not offer the best conditions for the operation.”

The plans are to find out whether the farm’s attraction responsibility could lie with a company or companies instead of the city in the future, Pudas explains.

One reason for the move would be the companies’ ability to organize more versatile activities on the farm, says Pudas.

“The city is not the best at innovating new activities. Haltiala’s farm would be in better hands with an entrepreneur or entrepreneurs.”

Yet according to Pudas, there have been no discussions with potential entrepreneurs.

He says that now we are finding out what kind of opportunities there could be for a new kind of activity on the farm.

“Once the investigation has been completed, a dialogue could be opened with the companies. The goal is that the operation of the livestock farm could continue without interruption.”

However, no decisions have been made about these plans yet. Their preparation is still in progress, Sinnemäki tells HS by text message.

The main message however, one thing is clear: The operation of the farm will continue.