Halston, the new series of Ryan murphy, creator of hits like Glee and Pose, It is already available on the Netflix streaming platform, and in a few days it has become a success. These are the reasons to understand why.

First, it rescues the story of an illustrious stranger (at least for this part of the continent) who forever changed American fashion. He is the outstanding actor Ewan McGregor the one that gives life to the protagonist of the plot.

Fashion and glamor

Halston tells us about the rise, rise and fall of the legendary designer during the 70s and 80s, years of pop madness in the city of New York. The controversial character rose to fame with the design of the hat he wore Jackie kennedy at her husband’s first presidential ceremony.

His creations took very little time to be one of the most requested by Hollywood celebrities and by everyone who, like him, frequently went to the famous nightclub Studio 54.

It was in 1968 when the designer launched his own brand. Liza Minnelli, Elizabeth Taylor and Bianca Jagger they were her first clients.

Excesses and lack of control

His life, apart from success, was drugs, parties, sex and alcohol. He died at the age of 57 with AIDS in San Francisco. Roy Halston Frowick was a genius with an unbridled life who changed the rules of the fashion game, causing American women to start dressing like European women.

On ‘Halston, the series‘ we see the excesses, but they are controlled and integrated into the story, creating a very lively rhythm that keeps the viewer interested at all times and with the eccentricity typical of the works associated with Ryan Murphy.