Mexico City.- Singer Halsey revealed she was hospitalized this week after suffering a seizure that she described as “very scary.”

In a video posted on social media, Halsey, 29, showed part of her stay in the hospital, with her fiancé, actor Avan Jogia, accompanying her during that difficult time.

“Happy Bi Late Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons, that’s a joke),” she wrote. The “Without Me” singer, who has been transparent about her chronic health issues like endometriosis and lupus, addressed whether her hospitalization was related to any of her pre-existing conditions.

“I had a seizure! It was very scary! I do not recommend it!” she expressed on X.

She also confirmed that she was already back home and thanked her followers for their concern: “I’m back home after a few days now, so a win is a win.” A few months ago, Halsey shared that she suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease that has severely affected her well-being, leading her to “get sick very often” and lose significant weight. In addition, she revealed that she was also diagnosed with Sjögren’s Syndrome, a comorbid condition with lupus, which has further complicated her health. “Since lupus is an autoimmune disease, it can sometimes suppress the immune system to the point of developing a T-cell disorder,” she said in an interview with the SheMD podcast. This vulnerability was especially scary for Halsey after the birth of her three-year-old son Ender, the result of her relationship with screenwriter Alev Aydin. The American confessed that she feared for her future, not only as a mother, but also as an artist: “I was terrified. I didn’t know if I could make music again, or even be myself again.”