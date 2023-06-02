Blizzard Entertainment announced the official music video “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” by multi-platinum artist Halsey and Suga of BTS, to be released on June 5, 2023. The first 20 seconds were previewed at the launch event of Diablo IV at Vibiana in Downtown Los Angeles. Numerous celebrity guests, such as Gottmik (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and rapper Offset, Tinashe (singer), David Harbor (actor, Stranger Things), Khleo Thomas (actor and gamer) and others, with a DJ set by Zedd to animate the party, while themed images were projected on the walls. “Today there is much to celebrate – the work of our incredible team, the new Diablo IV anthem composed by Halsey, and players stepping into the full vision of Diablo IV for the first time. This is the culmination of years of hard work and we can’t wait for players to become a part of Sanctuary with us,” said Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo. Diablo IV will be available June 6 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.