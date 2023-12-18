The Amsterdam city council considers Amsterdam South to be the most suitable location for the new and controversial 'erotic center'. Mayor Femke Halsema wrote this on Monday in a letter of advice. The center should be located on the south side of RAI station, on Europaboulevard. The possible arrival of the center has caused a lot of protest in recent months, both among sex workers in the Red Light District and among residents around the proposed locations.

The erotic center should house about a hundred prostitution windows that are currently still in the Red Light District. With the project, Halsema wants to create a safer environment for sex workers and, above all, mitigate the adverse effects of party tourism on the old city center. At the moment, residents and sex workers in the Red Light District suffer from hordes of drinking and smoking tourists, especially from the United Kingdom.

Since the three potential locations were announced at the beginning of this year, there has been a lot of resistance in both Amsterdam South and North. Local residents spoke out en masse against the plan during turbulent meetings with Halsema and threatened legal action. The boards of the North and South districts both gave negative advice. Sex workers demonstrated at city hall against the relocation of windows. Entrepreneurs in the Red Light District, who make a lot of money from mass tourism in the old city center, are also against Halsema's plan. And its future neighbor, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), announced its intention to thwart the arrival of the eros center.

Fight against party tourism

According to Halsema, the erotic center should become a place “where sexuality, eroticism, diversity and inclusivity are welcomed and celebrated.” She expects about one and a half million visitors per year. Yet there are many uncertainties associated with Halsema's project. There are no comparable international examples. The question is also whether the municipality will succeed in removing one hundred of the 250 windows in the Red Light District – in the past, buying out window operators proved to be an extremely complicated and expensive operation. Nor is there a guarantee that moving sex work will lead to less party tourism.

The designation of the Europaboulevard in Amsterdam South as a location is the final part of a process that has been going on for years. In 2019, Halsema first announced that she wanted to tackle window prostitution. According to her, the massive crowds, nuisance and crime in the Red Light District made the neighborhood unliveable; she also wanted to improve the position of sex workers. With the city council's rejection of another drastic measure by Halsema, banning foreign smokers from Amsterdam coffee shops, the erotic center is its last major weapon in the fight against party tourism. The three potential locations were announced at the beginning of this year: two on the Zuidas and one on the NDSM site in Amsterdam-Noord.

Whether the erotic center will be built or not is ultimately up to the city council. After the wave of protests in Amsterdam South and North earlier this year, enthusiasm for the plan among council members has diminished: only the coalition party GroenLinks still unequivocally supports the arrival of the sex center.

Also read

Opposition to the arrival of an erotic center: 'Should my daughter grow up next to the largest brothel in Europe?'