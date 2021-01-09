Halo is a fundamental saga for the history of video games. And as part of this story, the Halo multiplayer voice actor recites his most famous lines in a new video. Following its historic debut on the original Xbox, Halo took the gaming world by storm with its unique world and environment, superb shooting mechanics, and the parade of iconic elements that made this series stand out for so many years. This includes the memorable voice-over that accompanied Halo’s multiplayer.

Many Halo fans would agree that Halo’s multiplayer mode is one of the best things to come out of the series. With a myriad of different game modes, a dedicated player base that has lasted nearly two decades, and intense gameplay options, multiplayer is a very enjoyable experience for most players. Although, one component of Halo’s multiplayer that has remained largely consistent from the beginning is the voiceover. It will also be part of Halo Infinite, which among other things could also be the return of the Inquisitor.

Halo’s multiplayer voice actor recites his most famous lines

Halo’s multiplayer voice actor, Jeff Steitzer has been doing the voiceover for Halo since Halo: Combat Evolved. It is part of the history of the saga In a small video in RedditSteitzer shot a bunch of iconic Halo multiplayer lines, like “Double Kill,” “Slayer” and “Killionaire.” It is very exciting to see such a legendary voice put a face in the world of video games. And it is that Steitzer has provided his voice over for the multiplayer mode of each Halo game. His talent for voice over will even be used in the highly anticipated release of Halo Infinite.

It will be interesting to see what new lines appear in the next game and how they will sound comparatively. This video is an indication that the Steitzer’s ability as a voice actor it certainly hasn’t waned over the years. It remains to be seen how the final version of Halo Infinite will be, but the promise is that this game will be the return of this franchise in a big way, with Steitzer as Halo’s multiplayer voice actor being part of the team.